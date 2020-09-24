Image copyright Lois Morus Image caption Did Shannon May and Lois Morus predict Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham arrival?

When two students shared a joke about drawing naked men, little did they know it would attract a Hollywood star and help revive their local football club.

School friends Shannon May and Lois Morus made the (unlikely) prediction that actor Ryan Reynolds would one day attend a life-drawing class in Wrexham.

Eight years later and the Deadpool star has replied to them on social media after it was announced he is in talks to invest in Wrexham FC.

"I can't believe it. It's hilarious and a little nuts," said Lois.

Image caption Ryan Reynolds is among the world's highest paid actors, while Rob McElhenney appeared in Fargo

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are interested in investing £2million in Wrexham, which plays in the fifth-tier of English football.

So far it is unclear why the Hollywood A-lister is interested in a non-league club in north Wales.

However it could date back to a social media conversation when Shannon was telling Lois about an "awkward" life-drawing class with a "naked 40-year-old male model" as part of her art course in a Wrexham college.

Image copyright Twitter

Reynolds' responses, in which he said he had "waited eight years" to reply, have received more than 130,000 likes and left football fans scratching their heads over the 6 Underground star's interest in the club.

"It would be insane if those messages were what got Ryan Reynolds to Wrexham," said Shannon, 26, who now lives in Wirral.

"I can't wrap my head round it. I've had so many messages that it's gone crazy. You can see everyone is very excited.

"We're looking to move back to the area, so this is great timing."

Image copyright Twitter

Lois, 27, who now lives in Carmarthen, said the news was "fantastic" for Wrexham.

"I couldn't even remember the conversation at first, but who knew then it would come true. I've even had people asking me for the lottery numbers," she said.

"I'm not really a football fan but I'm a fan of Ryan Reynolds so maybe I could be convinced to go if he's there.

"North-east Wales doesn't get a lot of attention so it's brilliant for the town. It's putting Wrexham on the map."

A total of 1,223 Wrexham Supporters Trust members - over 95% of those asked - voted for the move and 31 against at a special general meeting on Tuesday.

Image caption Former club board member Bryn Law hopes the stars will "fall in love" with north Wales

Final approval from members for a deal would see the trust relinquish some control of running the club.

BBC broadcaster, author and life-long Wrexham fan Bryn Law welcomed the news but said some supporters may be wary of the "bizarre" twist.

"Some may think it's too far out there but I think fans will vote for this to help the club move in the right direction.

"Now these guys are getting involved, who knows what could happen? Hopefully they will have a day trip to Llangollen or to Snowdonia, they'll fall in love with the place and the £2m will turn into £4m."