Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The council confirmed 14 cases had been linked to a sports awards evening

A sports club has said it is "deeply sorry" after about 100 people had to isolate and 14 Covid-19 cases were linked to an awards evening it held.

Up to 80 attended the event at Drefach Cricket and Football Club in Carmarthenshire on 29 August.

The club apologised for "the role we played in spreading the covid virus in our community".

It said the event was moved indoors because the marquee it had intended to use was damaged.

Image caption Signs were placed on the club

Drefach FC Committee said it had issued the statement on its website to "clarify the facts" and "dispel any misinformation that you may have heard".

"The extensive covid guidelines required to keep patrons as safe as possible were not up to standard," it acknowledged.

"Although attempts were made to adhere to the guidelines there were areas that were lacking, we as Drefach Football Club must acknowledge our part in this management structure and can only apologise for not fully understanding and implementing these guidelines," it added.

Image caption A closed sign was placed on the door of the sports club

It said the club had not received any sanctions for non-compliance with Covid guidelines but it was grateful to Carmarthenshire council for its help in bringing the premises up to standard.

It said a deep clean had been carried out, a designated volunteer Covid coordinator appointed and the closure order for the premises had been withdrawn.

"We hope this statement goes a small way to start to repair the trust the community places in Drefach Football Club and hope the misguided activity of the Senior Men's and Women's section has not tarnished the outstanding work done by so many coaches and volunteers throughout the club," it said.

"We are deeply sorry for our actions and we have learned from our mistakes. We hope all associated with the club can, in time, forgive us."