Image copyright @SPIRITismywolf Image caption Jeffrey Plevey died while he was working at the derelict Citadel Church

Two men have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter three years after a church collapsed in Cardiff, killing a worker inside.

Jeffrey Plevey, 55, died when the Citadel Chruch in Splott collapsed on 18 July 2017.

Keith Young, 72, of Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, and Stewart Swain, 53, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Mr Young has also been charged with a Health and Safety Act offence.

He has been charged with failure to discharge a duty, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Five companies and three other men have been summoned to court in relation to offences under the Health and Safety and Work Act.

They are all set to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 21 October.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jeffrey Plevey was working inside the derelict church when it collapsed

Mr Plevey was found under rubble at the derelict church, where he was working at the time.

The building was being demolished when it collapsed.

Two other people escaped from the building and were treated for minor injuries.

An evidence file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in January after a joint investigation between South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive.