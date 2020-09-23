Image caption Non Evans was awarded an MBE in 2011 for her sporting career, after competing for Wales in four different sports

One of Wales' most capped women's rugby players made "rambling" hoax 999 calls and offered police money to keep quiet, a court heard.

Non Evans also brandished a kitchen knife when officers were called to her Langland home on August 25, Swansea Magistrates' Court heard.

She admitting threatening behaviour and sending communications conveying false information.

Evans was given a nine week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Officers were called to the 46-year-old's home after she had shouted abuse at a neighbour before waving a kitchen knife in the road.

This followed calls made to the Welsh Ambulance Service by Evans, who also represented Wales at judo, power lifting and wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

She had made the "rambling" calls reporting somebody unable to breathe, the court heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption Non Evans appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

When officers got to her house, Evans tried to grab their body-worn cameras and offered them cash to "keep quiet".

She told officers she was "attention seeking" and admitted to having drunk half a bottle of vodka.

Defending, Stuart John told magistrates she was "lost" and was struggling to come to terms with retirement from international sports.

He said it had left "a huge hole" in her life causing her depression, anxiety and alcohol misuse.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Non Evans won 87 caps for Wales between 1996 and 2010

Her problems had been exacerbated due to lockdown as she has been unable to attend face-to-face counselling sessions.

Evans admitted four charges, one of using threatening behaviour and three charges of sending communications conveying false information.

Magistrates said the offences, which put additional pressures on already stretched emergency services, were so serious that a custodial sentence was justified.

Evans, who was awarded an MBE in 2011, was also given a 20-day rehabilitation order and ordered to pay a total of £213 in court costs.