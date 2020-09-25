Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ford has been synonymous with Bridgend for 40 years

Ford Bridgend is shutting down production after 40 years in the south Wales town.

Before the closure announcement, there were 1,644 staff employed at the site, most of whom have opted for retraining.

More than 120 people will remain on-site for a number of months to support the decommissioning.

The plant's closure was not wholly unexpected by industry watchers, but the loss of so many highly-skilled jobs is a particular blow for the area.

What happens now?

The latest figures from the Ford taskforce said most workers have undertaken retraining while 236 opted to retire or take severance and 362 have found new employment or started a business.

Until Friday's closure, 999 staff had continued to work at the plant.

As well as the staff staying on for decommissioning, more than 50 will continue to work for Ford and be redeployed to other sites.

The company has established a £1m community legacy fund, to which employee-nominated charities and community organisations can apply.

It has also established a £2m research and development fund to be targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises and academic projects, to be administered by Welsh Government.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said the government would do all it could to stimulate new investment in the area, with a particular focus on next generation technology.

Since it opened in 1980, Ford has received £116m in taxpayer funding for the Bridgend site, aimed at supporting and creating jobs, and it has paid back £15.5m in Welsh Government grants since the closure was announced.

In the past 10 years, it is estimated the plant has brought £3bn to the local economy.

What could the future hold for workers?

Image caption "It's a bitter pill to swallow," says worker Jason Evans

For workers, the challenge is not just finding employment, but also getting a job that pays as well.

A father of two teenagers, Jason Evans, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, is facing "deja vu" as the factory closes its doors.

He has worked on the production line there since he was made redundant from Bosch in Miskin in 2010, but he thinks the current Covid-19 crisis will make finding a new job more difficult.

"It's quite a long period to digest the news but this week the reality has hit," Mr Evans said. "It's real and a bitter pill to swallow.

"Some who have been there 35 to 40 years will go off and hopefully enjoy their retirement but for the likes of me, who need to find employment, it's a difficult time.

"To stay in the industry, I'm never going to match the terms and conditions. It's a journey into the unknown."

Peter Hughes, the secretary for Unite Wales, said it was "desperately sad" to see the plant close.

"Ford Bridgend was able to hold its own against other Ford sites across the world throughout those four decades for one reason only - its world class workforce," he said.

"Nothing has changed in this respect in recent years. Every one of the workers who are finishing their time with Ford today retain their status as a world class manufacturing worker. What did and has changed is Ford's commitment to Wales and the UK.

"We will continue to support our members as they seek employment in new jobs and with new employers. They will always be part of the Unite family."

Image caption Bridgend College's Matt Williams said Ford workers were looking at a "mixed bag" of training options

Matt Williams, the executive director for work-based learning at Bridgend College, has been working with Ford over the past year to offer retraining to employees.

He said more than 150 courses had been booked by Ford employees for this academic year.

He said there was a "real mixed bag" of options people were looking at, including construction and "trade-type courses", plus training in engineering, electrical, mechanical and programming.

"But equally [they're looking at] some sectors that are quite far removed really from the manufacturing sector, like health and social care for example or... things like tree-felling or chainsaw courses."

Image copyright Bridgend college Image caption Ford employees have been retraining for a "mixed bag" of sectors, including construction

The college is also building a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Academy, aimed at boosting the area's skills in these subjects, which are seen as important for high-value jobs.

While there is some optimism in the automotive sector about future developments, attracting future employers offering well-paid work is a collective challenge for the whole area.