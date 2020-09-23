Image copyright Google Image caption Darren Watson died while paragliding in Jumilla, near Murcia in Spain

A paraglider crashed into a mountain after he was caught by a strong gust of wind, an inquest has heard.

Tax consultant Darren Watson, 46, from Corwen, Denbighshire, died during a paragliding course in Spain in October.

The inquest in Ruthin heard "a current of air moved him against the mountainside".

North Wales East and Eentral Coroner John Gittins recorded a verdict of accidental death from multiple injuries.

Two of Mr Watson's friends, Tony Haigh and Simon Paye ,tried to resuscitate him before emergency services arrived, but he died at the scene.

Mr Watson, who specialised in overseas tax compliance, was coming into the final run of the flight above Jumilla, near Murcia, when it happened.

'A current of air'

In a statement read at the inquest, his husband Mark Ashton said Mr Watson "didn't take any unnecessary risks and always sought professional advice".

Mr Gittins read a statement by investigators from the Spanish Guard, which said Mr Watson had been caught by "a current of air".

The coroner said he did not have a great deal of further evidence but it was enough for him to reach a conclusion of accidental death from multiple injuries.

"Despite the efforts of his colleagues and medical team life was unsustainable," he said.

Mr Watson, who was born and brought up in Stockport, was described by his husband as having "an enormous zest for life".