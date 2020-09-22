Tribute to man who died outside Bangor hotel

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dean Harry Skillin was a 'happy-go-lucky, caring person'

A man who died after a disturbance in Bangor "lived life to the full", his family has said.

Dean Skillin, 20, from Caernarfon, died in hospital following the incident near the Waverley Hotel in Station Road at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.

A 24-year-old local man arrested on Saturday remains in custody.

Mr Skillin's family said in a statement: "Dean was a happy-go-lucky, caring person who was a much loved son and brother."

It continued: "He loved life and lived it to the full. He loved his whole family and we were all very proud of him.

"We will miss him terribly. However, Dean will always be in our hearts and we pray that no other family will have to face such suffering."

Det Insp Jon Russell of North Wales Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident at around 22:30 on Saturday, in the area of the Waverley Hotel on Station Road in Bangor."