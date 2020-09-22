Image caption The Penally Training Camp is on a list of potential locations to house asylum seekers

Asylum seekers have started to arrive at a former military base in Pembrokeshire.

There is a heavy police presence at the Penally Army centre, near Tenby, after protestors tried to block the entrance on Monday night.

They welcome asylum seekers in the county but called the site "completely inappropriate for vulnerable people who have fled terror and suffering".

The Home Office said it was working to find suitable accommodation.

Local people have said they feel the protests, which also took place on Sunday, are being led by people from outside the area.

One man who did not want to be named said: "People who live here are calmer about it all by now.

Image caption About 100 people took to the beach in Tenby on Sunday

"They're here and we have to accept it but we should have been given more information about what's happening. There's been no community engagement at all."

The Penally Army centre is one of several sites being considered for housing asylum seekers.

Proposals to house about 230 at the base until their claims are processed have not been discussed with the Welsh Government.

The UK's Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, also the local MP, has said the site is due to be open for up to 12 months and most of the people are arriving there from Iran and Iraq.

Image caption Protestors drew art in the sand to say "refugees are welcome" in west Wales

The Home Office said it was working with Pembrokeshire council and police to ensure "vulnerable asylum seekers" had suitable accommodation as facilities in south-east England were under strain.

"During these unprecedented times, the government is working with a range of partners and across departments to secure further accommodation, and the MoD has offered use of some of its sites," said a Home Office official.

"When using contingency accommodation we work closely with organisations, including local authorities and law enforcement, throughout the process to ensure value for money and that vulnerable asylum seekers, who would otherwise be destitute, have suitable accommodation while their claims are processed."