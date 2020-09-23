Image copyright Google Image caption Albany Primary School is one of the five schools affected

Five primary schools in Cardiff have asked pupils and staff to self-isolate after some tested positive for Covid-19.

Mount Stuart Primary, Danescourt Primary, Albany Primary, St Albans Primary and Moorlands Primary are following Public Health Wales advice.

At Mount Stuart Primary, 60 pupils and nine staff were sent home after a Year 1 pupil tested positive.

Two teachers with Covid at Moorland Primary are self-isolating.

A reception pupil at Danescourt Primary also tested positive for the virus, with 52 pupils and nine staff identified as close contacts.

A positive case at Albany Primary meant 24 Year 1 pupils and four members of staff were sent home, while 28 pupils from Year 1 and Year 2 and three staff members were identified as close contacts of a Covid case at St Albans Primary.

Public Health Wales confirmed no pupils had been affected after two teachers from Moorlands Primary School tested positive.

Image copyright Ian Cottrell

Cardiff council also confirmed checks on social distancing were being carried out at the city's pubs and bars.

The Vulcan Lounge/Bar on Wyverne Road in Cathays was given another improvement notice on Friday, as council officers found social distancing measures were not being followed.

This follows the lifting of improvement notices at Mocka Lounge, Peppermint, Gin and Juice, Rum and Fizz and Coyote Ugly.

The bars had faced closure after customers were spotted appearing to ignore social distancing guidelines.

The Loco Latin bar will remain closed "until adequate measures are put in place".

A council spokesperson said: "Each venue has a responsibility to ensure that people eating or drinking in their establishment are following social distancing rules.

"Processes have to be in place to ensure that social distancing measures are being followed and a track and trace system must also be in place, collecting names and telephone numbers of customers."