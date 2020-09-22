Lockdown tourism 'worry' as people travel to Wales

Image caption People on local lockdown in south Wales need a "reasonable excuse" to leave their local authority area

Concerns over lockdown tourism are being fuelled as visitors from areas of England with high Covid-19 levels are allowed to holiday in Wales.

People on local lockdown in south Wales need a "reasonable excuse" to leave their local authority area.

However, those under similar restrictions in parts of England can still go on holiday.

The Welsh Government said: "The measures in England are a matter for the UK Government."

Arfon MS Sian Gwenllian said tensions could rise in communities over a fear of visitors spreading the virus.

"It makes no sense to me that people in places like Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham under local restrictions can travel as they wish on their holiday to parts of north Wales and risk spreading the virus," she said.

"People are getting very worried about this once again. I fear we could see tensions rise in communities as we saw at the start of the lockdown."

She added parts of Gwynedd had been very busy in the warm weather, with "many people visiting from places where there has been a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19".

"The Welsh Government needs to make it clear to the UK Government that this is not acceptable," she said.

'Keep Wales safe'

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Wales has always given a warm welcome to visitors but it's important people do not travel at this time if they have coronavirus, live with someone who is ill or think they may have symptoms. We want to do everything we can to keep Wales safe and prevent the spread of the virus.

"In Wales, the approach we have taken when introducing local restrictions has been different to the one in England. As well as trying to control the spread of the virus within those areas, we have sought to stop the spread of the virus out of those areas.

"As a result, people living in parts of Wales where local restrictions are in place need a "reasonable excuse" to enter or leave their local authority area.

The guidance in England states that "you can travel outside your area" but "must not meet people you do not live with in their home or garden, whether inside or outside of the affected areas, unless they're in your support bubble".

"You can still go on holiday outside of the affected areas, but you should only do this with people you live with (or have formed a support bubble with)."