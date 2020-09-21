Image copyright LDRS Image caption The site is being marketed as suitable for investors or second-home buyers

Developers behind a luxury holiday scheme on Anglesey say they plan to keep the site's historic Welsh name following concerns that the area's local heritage is being lost.

The former Glynllifon hotel site near Marianglas is being marketed as Traeth Bychan Heights (Little Beach Heights).

Anglesey councillors had called for the original 19th Century name to be kept.

Agents now say a different name was used for marketing to avoid confusion with a failed scheme in Gwynedd.

In that instance, MBI Hotels pulled out of a bid to buy the 102-bedroom Plas Glynllifon near Caernarfon in 2015, blaming "negative reaction" after revealing plans to rename it Wynnborn, and the site is currently in the hands of the receivers.

Agents for Glynllifon Ltd, behind the Anglesey scheme, said it was "always the intention" to keep the Glynllifon name for the development, promoted as an opportunity for investors and second-home buyers.

"We agree completely that the site should reflect the original name and confirm that this is indeed the plan," estate agents Beresford Adams told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"After consultation, the developers were advised to use a different name for advertising purposes, due to the ongoing saga with Plas Glynllifon a property located on the periphery of Caernarfon, just in case it caused confusion and possibly deter potential purchasers.

"The developers have confirmed that the name has now been changed to Uchelion Traeth Bychan Heights in the interim, but will be named Glynllifon after the development is finished."

Councillor Margaret Murley Roberts, who had called for the name to be preserved, said: "I'm pleased that they realise the importance of maintaining local names and local history.

"Perhaps that this goes to show that local consultation is the way forward."