Four more counties in south Wales will go into lockdown from 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Newport will have the same restrictions as Rhondda Cynon Taf.

People will not be able to enter or leave the areas concerned without a reasonable excuse, including to work if they cannot do so from home.

Licensed premises like pubs will need to shut by 23:00 every night, with that rule also extended to Caerphilly.

People will only be able to meet others outside their own household outdoors - meetings with people from their extended households will be banned in the four areas.

The new measures affect 431,000 people, bringing more than 850,000 in Wales under local lockdown, with restrictions brought in to Caerphilly county borough and Rhondda Cynon Taf earlier in September.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it follows rises in Covid-19 cases in the four counties.

At a press conference Mr Gething said he would hold "an urgent meeting" on Wednesday with all councils, health boards and police forces in south Wales - "from Bridgend to the border with England".

It will discuss the wider regional situation and whether further coronavirus control measures are needed.