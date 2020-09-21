Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Bridgend has been warned it could follow Caerphilly and RCT in adopting stricter measures

The leader of Bridgend council has warned that the county is facing its "last chance" to avoid further measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It follows a sharp rise in positive cases - up from 17% to 37.4% in less than a week.

Council leader Huw David said cases "appear to be down to community transmission", rather than any specific event or day trips.

The sudden increase was "of huge concern", he added.

'Monitoring events closely'

"In areas where lockdowns are already in place such as Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf, the vast majority of cases could be traced back to specific events, but that's not what is happening in Bridgend County Borough," he said.

"The data is currently being analysed carefully, and people should make no mistake that it is very possible further action may now be required in Bridgend County Borough to keep people safe and reverse the trend in rising cases.

"If we want to prevent further action from being taken, this is our last chance."

The council said it was "monitoring events very closely" alongside the Welsh Government, South Wales Police, Public Health Wales and Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board.