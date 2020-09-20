Image copyright Google Image caption The male biker crashed on a stretch of the A5 between Penmachno and Rhydlanfair

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on a main road out of the Snowdonia national park.

The man was flown to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent by air ambulance after the crash on the A5 near Betws-Y-Coed in Conwy county on Sunday afternoon.

A stretch of the main road between Betws-Y-Coed and Llangollen was shut in both directions for four hours as crash investigation work was carried out.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened between the Penmachno and Rhydlanfair junctions on the A5 at about 16:45 BST.

The male rider has been airlifted to the major trauma centre at the Royal Stoke Hospital for treatment.