Welsh Labour will need to "earn" voters' trust again in next year's Senedd election, according to the first minister.

Mark Drakeford told Labour's virtual conference his party would present "a radical agenda for these radically difficult and different times".

Labour lost six Welsh seats to Conservatives in the general election.

Recent polling suggests Labour could lose seats in 2021 but still remain the Senedd's biggest party.

Labour has continuously led the Welsh Government since the first devolution election in 1999.

The virtual conference replaces Labour's annual autumn event, due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Welsh Labour leader told supporters watching a live stream of the online conference: "For 20 years, the Labour Party has won the trust of people in Wales. Trust that your concerns are our concerns.

"That the things that matter to you are the things that we stand for in Welsh Labour.

"On the road to 2021, we have to earn that trust again. To win every vote we are privileged to have cast for us.

"To show that their hardship and damage of coronavirus can still be a catalyst for profound and lasting change."

The Welsh Labour leader also said his party would stand up "for the hard-won right of devolution but working too, for a successful United Kingdom."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption UK party leader Kier Starmer says he will be arguing for policies not a "divisive referendum"

In a recent interview with Sky News, Mr Drakeford said: "I am very clear that if a population in Scotland or indeed in Wales wanted to hold a referendum, it is for the people of Wales and the people of Scotland to make that decision and then that decision must be respected."

The Politico website reported "a bit of a ding-dong" at Labour's subsequent shadow cabinet meeting following "loud objections" from Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray to the first minister's comments.

BBC Wales has also been told that Ian Murray MP was "very frustrated" given the context of strong support for another Scottish independence referendum.

Asked on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme about the first minister's opinion, UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer MP said: "We're going to go into an election next May... and we will be making the argument that it's rebuilding the economy that matters, rebuilding public services and defeating the virus, not another divisive referendum."

Plaid Cymru said the response "undermines" the first minister's comments.

Plaid Leader Adam Price MS said: "Ultimately, it is the UK Labour leader that drives the party's policy agenda.

"No amount of well-meaning comments from the Labour Party in Wales will change the fact that the party's powerbase will always be in London.

"Labour will never deliver independence for Scotland or Wales," added Mr Price.