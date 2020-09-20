Image caption Police launched a homicide investigation after the death near Bangor's Waverly Hotel

A 20-year-old man has died after he was injured in a "disturbance" near a hotel on Saturday night.

Police said they launched a "homicide" inquiry when the local man died after the incident near the Waverley Hotel, Bangor, Gwynedd.

A local man is in custody after being arrested in the area of the hotel on Station Road, at about 22:30 BST.

The victim was treated by paramedics but died in hospital. The coroner has been informed.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses and the force said: "Our thoughts remain with the family who are being supported by specially trained officers."

Staff from the hotel, which is opposite Bangor train station, were "commended" for helping the victim and they sent "their condolences to the family who sadly lost their son".