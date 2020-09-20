Image caption The Penally Training Camp is on a list of potential locations to house asylum seekers

Using a former military base to house asylum seekers is "completely inappropriate for vulnerable people who have fled terror and suffering", protestors against the plan have said.

About 100 people marched in protest against plans to use the base in Pembrokeshire to home asylum seekers while their claim is processed.

The Penally Army centre, near Tenby, is one of several sites being considered.

The Home Office said it was working to find suitable accommodation for them.

Proposals to house about 250 asylum seekers at the base had not been discussed with the Welsh Government and the UK's Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, also the local MP, has said he is seeking "further clarification".

Sunday's protest in Tenby is the third demonstration against the plans this week following a protest outside the camp on Tuesday and a second protest on Saturday.

Image caption About 100 protestors against the asylum seeker centre plan took to the beach in Tenby on Sunday

The latest protest was organised by Stand Up to Racism West Wales who say they "warmly welcome refugees to west Wales" but argue a former military facility is a "completely inappropriate" place to house them.

"We believe that refugees should be treated with the dignity that they deserve and offered decent housing, education and jobs," said a statement from the group.

"Forcing people into military bases and camps to live a 'living hell' is degrading, dangerous and potentially disastrous."

Image caption Protestors drew art in the sand to say 'refugees are welcome' in west Wales

Confirmation about the possible plans led to a protest from local residents on Tuesday.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys Dafydd Llywelyn said he had written to Home Secretary Priti Patel over the issue.

The Welsh Government said in a statement: "The UK government didn't consult the local community, local services or us about their plans to use a military base in Wales for asylum seekers.

"We believe people fleeing war and conflict deserve the best possible start in a new country. We must do better."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Villagers say they have "concerns" about the plan to house asylum seekers

The Home Office said it was working with the council and police to ensure "vulnerable asylum seekers" had suitable accommodation as facilities in south-east England are under strain.

"During these unprecedented times, the government is working with a range of partners and across departments to secure further accommodation and the MoD has offered use of some of its sites," said a Home Office official.

"When using contingency accommodation we work closely with organisations, including local authorities and law enforcement, throughout the process to ensure value for money and that vulnerable asylum seekers, who would otherwise be destitute, have suitable accommodation while their claims are processed."