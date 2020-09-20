A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in the Ely area of Cardiff.

Police said the same vehicle, a silver Mazda MX5, was believed to have struck a dog moments before on Stanway Road at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.

Officers said the 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital with "serious injuries that are not life threatening".

A 41-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incidents.

South Wales Police have appealed for any witnesses or those with dash-cam video footage to come forward.