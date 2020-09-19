Man killed in crash on Flintshire A55 expressway
- 19 September 2020
A 44-year-old man has died following a crash on the A55 in Flintshire.
Police said the incident happened on the on-slip to the dual carriageway by junction 33 at Northop.
It happened just before 01:00 BST on Saturday and involved a Vauxhall Astra car, and occurred while a broken-down Vauxhall Grandland X vehicle was being recovered.
North Wales Police said the victim's family have been informed and appealed for witnesses.