Image copyright RNLI Image caption Alfie had his mobile phone in a waterproof pouch which he used to call for help

A dramatic 999 call made by a 17-year-old boy who fell from his paddleboard into the sea is being used to promote an RNLI coastal safety message.

Alfie was wearing a lifejacket and had his mobile phone in a waterproof pouch when he took to the waters off Gwynedd.

"I'm really struggling," he said, as he fought against the waves to relay his rescue plea to a call handler while about 400m (1,300ft) off the coast.

He was advised to lay back and float on the waves while awaiting rescue.

RNLI footage and audio from the coastguard has been viewed nearly 30,000 times on Twitter.

The coastguard call handler can be heard telling Alfie that RNLI volunteers from Abersoch Lifeboat Station and a coastguard helicopter had been sent to help him.

"Just keep breathing in and out slowly and just relax and you will float," says the call handler.

"Luckily, you are wearing your life-jacket."

Alfie replies saying: "I'm starting to get very scared."

Call handler: "Please, please, please Alfie don't panic at all. Stay on your back."

Alfie is then heard to shout that he could see the helicopter before the RNLI footage showed the lifeboat crew pull him from the water.

He was airlifted to hospital showing signs of hypothermia after the rescue off Aberdaron last month.

He was discharged the next day and he and his father visited the lifeboat station to thank staff.

"Taking a means of calling for help when heading out around the coast can make all the difference," the RNLI said.

It said it had given out 7,000 free waterproof phone pouches in 24 hours as part of its joint beach safety campaign with the coastguard service.