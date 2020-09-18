Image copyright Google Image caption The Bank Statement in Swansea says there is a low risk to customers

Eight members of staff at a Swansea branch of Wetherspoon have tested positive for coronavirus, the chain has said.

The first confirmed case was on 9 September, with the staff member and contacts asked to self-isolate.

A further seven staff members at The Bank Statement also tested positive over the following days and one was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

The others all have mild symptoms, a JD Wetherspoon spokesman said.

"We have been working with Public Health Wales and the local authority with these cases, and they have advised that there is a low risk to customers at the pub," a spokesman said.

The pub has remained open and the chain said all staff there have had refresher training on health and safety and hygiene practices.

It added that extra social distancing measures have been implemented - but it is "not possible to create an entirely risk-free environment".