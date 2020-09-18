Image caption People formed a long queue at the new Abercynon mobile testing unit on Thursday

The UK health secretary should explain why people from England were being directed to a testing centre intended for people in locked-down Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), an MP has said.

Cynon Valley Labour MP Beth Winter has written to Matt Hancock demanding to know why people from across the UK were being directed to a site in Abercynon.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it "simply did not make sense".

The UK government has been asked to comment.

Rhondda Cynon Taf became the second area in Wales to go into lockdown, after Caerphilly, following a rise in the rate of infection.

Image copyright Beth Winter Image caption Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter says a second testing centre at Abercynon leisure centre "was intended to be for residents of RCT only"

On Thursday, latest figures from Public Health Wales showed the area had overtaken Caerphilly with 83.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Ms Winter acknowledged there was increased demand on testing sites across the UK, but blamed it on "persistent and serious operational failures" in the large private sector Lighthouse Laboratories.

She said a second testing centre at Abercynon Sports Centre "was intended to be for residents of RCT only".

"Rhondda Cynon Taf residents are being asked to make sacrifices and comply with new local restrictions to combat the transmission of the virus," she said.

"These restrictions are being actively undermined by a poorly designed system which is creating unnecessary travel in and out of the [county].

"In my view, testing centres in areas subject to local restrictions should be reserved exclusively to local residents in those areas."