Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police were sent to Newtown High School after actual threats on social media turned to "rumours" of a gunman outside the school

Three men have been arrested after threats of a shooting at a school.

The men, aged 20, 21 and 27, were arrested after a Facebook post which suggested its authors would use firearms at a school in Newtown, Powys.

No guns were found and the men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and public order offences, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force dispelled reports of a gunman outside Newtown High School which saw armed officers respond.

In a statement, it said officers had arrested the three men, from Newtown, after "utterly irresponsible and scaremongering posts" on social media.

As part of its initial response, the force said it had told schools to "be vigilant".

'Serious concern'

"Subsequent rumours" led to "serious concern" in the community, the statement continued, which led to police receiving reports of a gunman outside the high school.

The force responded by sending an armed unit to the school, but no gunman was present and officers established the reports were "not based on first-hand accounts".

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had been reassuring parents, pupils and staff, and asked people "to stop sharing the posts and any associated rumours, in order to prevent any further unsubstantiated fear and alarm in the area".