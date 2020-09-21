Image copyright Reuters Image caption Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said a regional approach to lockdowns could be considered

A second national coronavirus lockdown in Wales is "not imminent, but always possible," Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.

It comes as the UK government has warned of tougher restrictions after a sharp rise in cases across all four nations.

Two counties in Wales - Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf - have been placed under local lockdowns.

Mr Gething added a regional approach could be considered.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, he said: "I don't think that's [national lockdown] imminent, but it's always possible.

"We have to make choices each and every day about whether local restrictions are required.

"If we get to the point where we have a significant group of local restrictions we need to think about whether a regional approach is needed or whether actually we need to take a national approach."

Mr Gething added there was an "increasing tide" of cases and most were in the south-eastern part of Wales.

He said: "Every day we have to consider the picture across Wales, comparing where we start this week to where we started last week and the week before.

"We'll have to make more choices this morning, there'll be more figures available and I'll have to take on board the advice and make a decision, together with the first minister, but it's entirely possible more restrictions could happen this week."

Lack of communication 'not helpful'

Mr Gething also criticised a lack of communication between the UK and Welsh governments after England's health secretary Matt Hancock announced people there could be fined up to £10,000 if they failed to self-isolate.

He said: "I'm really disappointed that announcement didn't come after a proper four-nation engagement around it.

"I'd seen briefings in the papers but that's not the same as having a proper grown-up conversation with ministers across all four nations of the UK. That's the way I think business should be done."

Mr Gething said the Welsh Government would "consider" imposing similar fines, but would also look at ways to support people to self-isolate.

Later on Monday, Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser, is expected to say the trend of coronavirus cases in the UK is "heading in the wrong direction".

Mr Gething said on Monday morning he had not seen a copy of what Prof Whitty would be saying.