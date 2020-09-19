Image copyright LDRS Image caption The site is being marketed as suitable for investors or second-home buyers

Developers turning a former Anglesey hotel into a luxury holiday complex have been urged not to change its name.

The Glynllifon site at Marianglas is being marketed under the name Traeth Bychan Heights (Bychan Beach Heights).

It offers "luxury townhouses" for £285,000 and £500,000 as investment opportunities or second homes.

Anglesey council said it could not prevent a name change, but Councillor Margaret Murley Roberts said developers "need to respect local history".

Built as a private house in the mid 1800s, Glynllifon later became a hotel - known for a period as Beauchelles - becoming increasingly dilapidated over the past 20 years.

The site is now being transformed into a gated complex described by estate agents as "suited for a high-end holiday investment or secure second-home retreat".

Councillors Ieuan Williams and Margaret Murley Roberts want local history to be respected

A petition signed by more than 17,500 people was presented to the Welsh Parliament earlier this year calling for legislation to protect Welsh place and house names.

Councillor Roberts told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "They can come here and develop but they also need to respect local history.

"This is just one example and there are countless others across Anglesey and Wales, but enough is enough."

Councillor Ieuan Williams added: "It's a part of our heritage and been known as Glynllifon for the best part of 200 years.

"You only have to travel down the road to Dulas to see examples such as Graigwen becoming White Rock House, but there are strong feelings locally that we need to make a stand now."

A spokesman for Anglesey council said discussions about the name of the development were "currently ongoing" with the developer.

He added: "New homeowners or those who wish to change the name of their home are encouraged to adopt a Welsh name."

The developers, via their agent, have been asked to comment.