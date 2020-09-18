Image copyright family photo

A 17-year-old boy who died in a road crash "gave a gift of life to others" with his donated organs, his family have said.

Ethan Ross from St Asaph, Denbighshire, died after suffering serious injuries when his scooter crashed with a car on the A55 at St Asaph on Saturday.

His family said they were "devastated" at losing the "beautiful" teenager.

They described Chelsea fan Ethan "selfless, kind, caring, determined, quiet, gifted".

He was a son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, nephew and boyfriend, they added.

"He made us burst with pride every single day," the family said.

"Ethan's legacy will live on as he was able to donate his organs and give the most precious thing of all, a gift of life to others.

"There are not enough words to write how much we are all going to miss him.

"The world will be an emptier place without him in it. He will be forever our hero - Ethan we love you."