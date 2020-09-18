Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Episode six sees him travelling at the request of the Queen to learn Welsh before the ceremony

A university halls of residence where part of the Netflix smash series The Crown was filmed are to reopen for the first time in five years.

Aberystwyth University's Pantycelyn Halls featured in the show because it was where Prince Charles studied Welsh before his investiture in 1969.

It is now set to welcome back students after a £16.5m makeover.

Charles' lessons with Dr Tedi Millward were depicted in the episode Tywysog Cymru, which means Prince of Wales.

University vice-chancellor Prof Elizabeth Treasure said it was a "big day."

"The reopening of Pantycelyn makes clear our commitment to the Welsh language and culture, and to providing a modern and exciting home for a new generation of students who have chosen to join us here in Aberystwyth to experience the academic excellence of our university in a Welsh speaking community," she said.

Image caption Pantycelyn Halls are to reopen after being closed for the last five years

The overhaul, part-funded by £5m from the Welsh Government, has seen some of the hall's best known rooms - the large lounge, small lounge and senior and junior common rooms refurbished. The bedrooms have been rebuilt with en-suite bathroom.

It can house 200.

Welsh Government education minister, Kirsty Williams, is visiting the hall for the Friday reopening.

She said the halls were "part of the fabric of the language".

Image caption Prince Charles was housed there when he came to learn Welsh before his investiture

"As part of our goal to achieve a million Welsh speakers by 2050, we want to develop post-compulsory education which supports people to develop Welsh language skills for use both socially and throughout their careers," she said.

"Pantycelyn, and the wider Aberystwyth community, is important in nurturing the use of Welsh in all situations and by all who have some ability in the language."

Image copyright Angharad Elen Image caption Mark Lewis Jones - who played Charles' teacher Tedi Millward - with Dr Millward on the set of The Crown

The hall has traditionally hosted shared meals. That will will continue on weekdays at breakfast and dinner.

Pantycelyn opened as a single-sex hall for men in 1951 and became Welsh medium in 1974.