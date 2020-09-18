Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 89.7% of cases when Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate by doctors in Wales, it was the underlying cause of death

Coronavirus is now the 19th most common cause of death in Wales, according to the latest monthly mortality figures.

The mortality rate due to Covid-19 has also fallen for the fourth month in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

For August in Wales it was 11 deaths per 100,000 people due to Covid-19, although it is higher than in England (7.2 per 100,000).

At the pandemic's peak in April it was 495.1 deaths per 100,000.

Covid-19 was the biggest cause of death in Wales in both April and May, before dropping to third in June and then 13th in July.

The ONS figures show heart disease followed by dementia were the leading causes for death in August in Wales - no different to the average.

While Covid-19 is ranked 19th for cause of death in Wales, in England Covid-19 was the 24th most common cause of death for the month.

The first death with an underlying cause of Covid-19 in Wales happened on 15 March.

Deaths by day in Wales All causes and due to Covid-19

The figures up to the end of August show how deaths due to Covid-19 in Wales have gradually decreased, after the peak of 70 deaths on 8 April.

There were 116 fewer deaths in August than the average

Of the 2,379 deaths over the month, 2.2% or 52 involved Covid-19

Deaths in private homes (28.2%) and care homes (20%) were both higher than the five-year average. The biggest proportion of deaths (47.8%) were in hospital, although this is less than average

Up to the end of August there were 23,416 deaths in total, which is 1,061 more than the five-year average. Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in 9.8% of these - 2,302 deaths.

Meanwhile, the ONS's separate opinions and lifestyle survey found 95% of adults in Britain said they had worn a face mask at least once.

In Wales, 45% of people visiting restaurants, pubs or hairdressers said they were always asked for their contact details for the track and trace system, while 23% said they were never asked; 10% said sometimes.

A smaller proportion in England said they were always asked but two thirds of people in Scotland said they were always asked.

The survey also found 78% of people in Wales always gave their personal contact details to the track and trace system if asked. Two per cent said "never."