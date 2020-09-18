Image copyright Paul Gilham Image caption The Sheffield-born player helped Cardiff City to promotion in 2003

Former Cardiff City defender Chris Barker took his own life after being "affected greatly" by the death of his parents, an inquest has heard.

Police found the 39-year-old dead in the garage of his home in Cyncoed, Cardiff, on 1 January.

Pontypridd Coroners' Court heard Sheffield-born Mr Barker, who retired as a player in 2017, had left notes before hanging himself.

Coroner Rachel Knight recorded a conclusion of suicide.

Mr Barker made 162 appearances for the Bluebirds, helping the club to promotion to Division One in 2003.

The inquest heard he had taken up coaching roles after his playing career ended.

In a witness statement, Amy Holliday, a nurse from Swansea, said she had been in a relationship with him for about 18 months.

Before Christmas, she felt he was "being distant", having cancelled plans to meet and not responded to her phone calls and text messages.

But she said she had "never seen signs of depression or self-harm" in him.

In another witness statement, Mr Barker's sister-in-law, Tracey Barker, said his death had "shocked" the family and that there had been "no warnings" that he had been having suicidal thoughts.

But she said he had been "affected greatly" by the death of his father, who had motor neurone disease, and his mother, who died of cancer.

Toxicology tests showed Mr Barker was over the legal drink-drive limit when he died, but a pathologist ruled it had not contributed significantly to his death.

If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed, these organisations offer advice and support. In addition, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland). Mind also has a confidential telephone helpline on 0300 123 339 (Monday-Friday, 0900-1800).