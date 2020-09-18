Image copyright Vale of Glamorgan Council Image caption Selling The Kymin would "deprive the people of Penarth of a major public asset", it is claimed

A row has broken out over a council's plans to sell a Victorian house which has been a popular wedding venue and community centre for decades.

Vale of Glamorgan Council believes the Kymin in Penarth is surplus to requirements and should be sold off as a potential hotel or restaurant.

The National Trust and the Landmarks Trust both declined to take it over.

Penarth town councillor Gary Allman said the Kymin belonged to the community and should be saved.

The seafront house and gardens had been let by the town council from the Vale of Glamorgan as a venue for public hire since 1982, but the lease was surrendered last year following a funding row.

Since the Vale council took over managing the site, residents have complained that the state of the gardens has deteriorated, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Vale of Glamorgan cabinet will decide next week whether to put the house and part of the gardens up for sale.

'Fantastic opportunity'

Council leader Neil Moore said: "The Kymin is one of Penarth's most well-known buildings.

"The options we are considering represent a fantastic opportunity to reinvigorate it for the benefit of the local and wider community.

"This is a chance to write the next chapter in this venue's history.

"I am also very pleased that our plans will continue to provide public access to much of the grounds as I know this is a valued local amenity in the area."

Mr Allman rejected the idea of selling off the property, saying it required "proper stewardship".

"The Vale council has no right to deprive the people of Penarth of such a major public asset - and one which they have paid for," he said.

"It is now the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the Kymin and its peaceful surroundings are not lost to the town."