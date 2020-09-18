Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

Forensic experts found bloodstains on a forklift truck in a rural "lock-up" where a man allegedly shot dead his wife's lover, a court heard.

Andrew Jones, 53, lured Michael O'Leary to his farm in Carmarthenshire on 27 January before killing him, Swansea Crown Court was told.

He then used a forklift to move the body before burning it, it is alleged.

Mr Jones denies murdering the father-of-three after discovering he was sleeping with his wife.

Earlier this week, the court heard Mr Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, had found out his wife, Rhiannon Jones, had a secret phone, and he used it to "lure" Mr O'Leary to Cincoed Farm.

Mr O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing after failing to return home from work. His body has never been found.

On Friday, the jury heard from a forensic expert who said bloodstains on the blades of a forklift at the farm matched Mr O'Leary's DNA.

Claire Morse, who examined the scene, said officers told her Mr Jones had told police he had driven to the farm in his wife's car and taken a shotgun to "scare" Mr O'Leary.

Mr Jones claimed a scuffle had taken place and he had kicked Mr O'Leary in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Mr O'Leary was shot by accident after he grabbed the weapon, he said.

But Ms Morse said it was unlikely that blood had dripped on to the blades of the forklift, and could not be explained by Mr O'Leary "being near it, or getting blood on to it".

Image caption Rhiannon Jones had been having an affair behind husband Andrew's back since 2019, the court was told

Cleaning products and a blood-stained T-shirt were found at a static caravan at the farm, and stains found on a bicycle nearby, she said. These were a "billion times more likely to have originated from Mr O'Leary" than someone unrelated to him, she added.

The court previously heard how Mr Jones allegedly tried to cover up the killing, by making it look like Mr O'Leary had jumped in a nearby river, before burning the body at his home.

The jury was shown photographs of an oil drum found at Mr Jones' home, with human tissue found inside it.

The trial continues.