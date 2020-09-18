Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Joshua Cavill was captured on CCTV slapping the stranger in the city nightclub

An off-duty constable who slapped a stranger in a club and bit a fellow officer on a night out before fleeing from police has been barred from duty.

PC Joshua Cavill was captured on CCTV launching the attack in Live Lounge, Cardiff, in March 2019.

A misconduct hearing heard the 26-year-old, who resigned as an officer three months later, also claimed he had a gun when he was arrested in the city.

Gwent Police said his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The disciplinary panel in Cwmbran heard how Mr Cavill was seen slapping the stranger in the face on the dancefloor, before biting a colleague's ear.

He was detained by bouncers but then tried to run away from South Wales Police officers, claiming he had a gun when he was eventually arrested.

Mr Carvill was later cautioned for being drunk and disorderly.

'History of biting colleagues'

The panel heard how Mr Cavill had no memory of the events and was "ashamed" of slapping the stranger.

But Jonathan Walters, representing Gwent Police at the hearing, said the former officer had a history of biting colleagues during nights out.

In December 2018, he bit two colleagues on the arm while in Brewhouse.

The former officer had said these occasions had been "playful", "in jest" and with a "group of friends", and none of those involved had made official complaints.

Annalea Kift, representing Cavill, said he was taking "positive actions in his private life".

The disciplinary panel found all charges against Cavill proven and said his actions had caused a high level of reputational harm to Gwent Police.

He was banned from serving as a police officer after being found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour covering authority, respect, and courtesy, as well as discreditable conduct.