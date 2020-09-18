Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption It is hoped the major project will improve the eco-system and boost declining fish stock

A £6.8m project to help protect rare wildlife and boost declining fish numbers in the River Dee is set to begin.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) hopes building fish passages along the 685 sq mile (1,800km) river will boost salmon numbers.

Work is beginning on the restoration project, which aims to improve water quality.

Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths described it as "incredibly important".

The River Dee - or Afon Dyfrdwy - flows from Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri in Snowdonia across the border into Chester, and is popular with anglers and kayakers.

NRW said the work, funded by the EU LIFE programme, Welsh Government, Environment Agency, Snowdonia National Park Authority AND Welsh Water, will run until December 2024.

It includes improving the river channel and adapting farming and forestry practices, in a bid to improve water quality in the Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The project will also focus on rearing and releasing the critically-endangered freshwater pearl mussel, until the population is re-established.

NRW's chief executive Clare Pillman said the project would make a "real, tangible difference to the River Dee and surrounding area".

"It is the first time that NRW have put forward a river restoration project addressing multiple issues across such a large catchment, and demonstrates how we are taking immediate practical action to respond to the global challenge of biodiversity loss and helping to tackle the nature emergency," she added.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The scheme hopes to improve water quality for animals and those doing water sports on the river

Ms Griffiths said it would help "stabilise and reverse the decline in fish populations, but also support the ecosystem along one of Wales' most beautiful and significant natural settings".

She added: "This project is set to leave an impressive legacy and ensure the River Dee and the ecosystem it sustains will be there for the enjoyment of generations to come."