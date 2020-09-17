Image caption Billy, pictured with mum Liz, has been sent home to self-isolate after just five days in his new school

After five days in their new schools Billy and Ashleigh were sent home to quarantine - and they are bored.

Ashleigh, 11, is one of 245 Year Seven pupils sent home from Newport's St Joseph's RC High School after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 10 schools in the city have sent pupils home - including 11-year-old Billy from Lliswerry High.

"Sometimes in the house, I'm just bored. Nothing to do, half the time," he said.

Ashleigh's mother Katrina said her daughter has just been "wandering around the house" trying to find something to do.

Public Health Wales said at least 50 schools across Wales are affected - in Caerphilly alone, the number has now risen to 25.

Both Billy and Ashleigh had just finished primary school to begin secondary school.

"When I first went into high school, you're like butterflies, happy, kind of emotional," said Billy.

"It was really fun to go back, and now it's really sad that we have to go home, and we can't hang out any more."

He said he "felt just sad" having only just met new friends, adding: "I can't even go out. I haven't done any schoolwork yet.

"I've just been on the console, playing with my mates."

Image copyright Google Image caption Billy was one of nearly 200 year seven pupils sent home from Newport's Lliswerry High School

His mum, supermarket worker Liz, had to swap to nightshifts so she could look after her son.

He now can't leave the house for 14 days and she's concerned he could get sent home again.

"They are going to get used to that and they'll be so insular," she said.

"They'll have no contact, other than their own family."

It was made worse because she can't even take Billy for "a walk or a bike ride".

Image caption Ashleigh, with mum Katrina, had just started at Newport's St Joseph's RC High School after attending primary school

Katrina's daughter Ashleigh joined St Joseph's from Cardiff.

"Up until a couple of days ago, she was getting quite down," said Katrina.

"Trying to find things to do - there's no one on Playstation, there's no one on Fortnite - it was just getting to her a bit. She was becoming a bit withdrawn and quieter."

Katrina said Ashleigh is "counting down the days" until she can return to school.

'Waiting game'

"It's just a waiting game, they could go back for one more day and someone else could test positive - you don't want to think about it," she added.

Ashleigh, who has been practising gymnastics in the garden, said she was "really upset" to be sent home.

"We didn't even get to do all the subjects. I was really looking forward to doing art," she said.

"I would rather be in school and gym because everyone is there and you can see them. It's quite boring."

Call for clarity on symptoms

It comes as Children's Commissioner Sally Holland said the Welsh Government should "urgently" clarify advice to schools.

She said it should do this by providing additional clarity about who should be considered a close contact of someone who has tested positive and about coronavirus symptoms.

She also said it was important that pupils are able to continue their education if they are sent home.

The Welsh Government said its advice "makes it clear that small, consistent groups help reduce the risk of transmission" and makes it easier to identify those who need to self-isolate.

And a spokesman added its guidance helps schools "develop robust plans" to ensure children can continue learning at home if they are self-isolating.

The Newport schools hit by coronavirus

Image copyright Google Image caption St Joseph's and Lliswerry are among 10 schools in Newport to send pupils home

• Lliswerry High: Year Seven

• St Joseph's RC High: Years Seven and Eight

• Eveswell Primary: A reception class and its staff

• St Gabriel's RC Primary: Year Six and two teachers

• Malpas Park Primary: A Year Five class, plus teachers

• Pentrepoeth Primary: Eight reception pupils, two teachers, and all Year Two

• Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd: Eight reception pupils and all reception teaching assistants

• St Julian's High: Year Seven

• Newport High: Years Nine and 11, and a Year Seven bubble group

• Millbrook Primary: Year Three