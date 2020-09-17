Image copyright Powys County Council Image caption Ali Bulman took charge of Powys social services six months after a critical report

The director of social services in Powys has pledged to stay in post to make sure the "journey to improvement" reaches its destination and beyond.

Ali Bulman gave the commitment as the cabinet considered her annual report.

The county's social services face a crunch conference with Care Inspectorate Wales in October.

The watchdog will be told what improvements have been made to turn children's services around following a damning report in October 2017.

It said inspectors had "serious concerns" that children had been placed at "considerable risk" of harm because of a "lack of assessment, intervention and support, together with poor follow-up and oversight".

Ms Bulman, who took charge in April 2018, told council leaders she had given her "personal commitment to Powys, not just in overseeing the immediate improvement of our services, but long-term investment to see these improvements through and develop a culture of continuous improvement".

Image copyright PA Image caption Powys children's services were criticised in a damning inspectors' report in 2017

She said key leadership positions had now been filled, adding that having the right team in place was "a cornerstone of our improvement journey", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In response, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, cabinet member responsible for adult social services, said: "During this incredibly challenging time we have been very lucky to have Ali's leadership in social care."

She praised Ms Bulman for changing services to reflect a "vision".

"Our senior management are great in expressing that vision to front-line staff, and it's all about putting our residents first," Ms Alexander said.

"We now know our social services in a way that we never have before."

Councillor Rachel Powell, responsible for children's services, said the report was "poignant as it gives us an opportunity to appreciate where we have come from and how much progress has been made".