Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

A man accused of killing his wife's lover had "dried blood" in his nose when quizzed by police and told his victim he would "ruin his life", a court heard.

Andrew Jones, of Carmarthen, denies Michael O'Leary's murder on January 27.

Det Con Ed Cuthbertson told Swansea Crown Court Mr Jones, 53, of Bronwydd Road, "lied" about his wife's affair.

The jury heard he texted Mr O'Leary "pretending" to be his wife in order to "confront" him at Cincoed Farm.

Prosecutors earlier alleged Mr Jones had used his wife's secret phone to lure father-of-three Mr O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, to his remote "lock up" on the farm.

The court heard Mr O'Leary was shot by Mr Jones, who then used a forklift to move his body before burning it.

Det Con Cuthbertson, of Dyfed-Powys Police, told the court he was sent to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen on 29 January to question Rhiannon Jones.

Mrs Jones had been admitted to hospital after she kept "falling out of bed" and Mr Jones told police she was having "memory problems".

When Det Con Cuthbertson spoke to Mr Jones, he noticed "dried blood" inside his left nostril, and a "scratch" on his cheek, he said.

He told the court Mr Jones did not admit to police he knew Mr O'Leary - whom he said he knew as "Mol" - had been having an affair with his wife.

Image caption Andrew Jones's wife Rhiannon was having an affair with his alleged victim, the court heard

When police told Mr Jones later that day they were aware he had known about the affair since September 2019, he said he had "lied" because he did not want them to know about it, but had "regretted it".

He added his wife told him the affair had ended because Mr O'Leary had decided to stay with his wife Sian.

The court heard Mr Jones told police he was "waiting in the yard in the dark" for Mr O'Leary, who "had a shock to see me".

Mr Jones's police statement said Mr O'Leary repeatedly told him "I know it's wrong" after admitting to the affair and was crying.

The defendant's statement indicated Mr O'Leary "drove off" while apologising repeatedly.

Mr Jones told officers he then stayed at Cincoed Farm for "about an hour", reading the WhatsApp messages on his wife's secret phone before returning home, the court heard.

The trial continues.