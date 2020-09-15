Image copyright Kenneth Allen/JGeograph Image caption Police officer Natasha Haf Jones was off-duty when she punched a Garthmyl Hall worker, Llandudno Magistrates' Court heard

A police officer could face the sack over a drunken brawl at a colleague's wedding party.

Natasha Haf Jones was off-duty when she punched a Garthmyl Hall country house worker in the face during the event there, a court heard.

The 38-year-old North Wales Police officer admitted three common assaults at the Powys venue last October.

Llandudno Magistrates' Court was told how the off-duty officer attacked her victim.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told the court Jones arrived as part of a group, including her husband, described as being being "drunk on arrival."

The court heard she was saying: "I'm a police sergeant."

It was said the defendant, of Ffordd y Felin, Dolgellau, lunged towards the man in an unsuccessful bid to head butt him.

Jones also hit her sister-in-law's head against a wall, the court heard.

'Copious amount of alcohol'

She admitted three common assaults on Andrew Reeve and Caroline Roberts.

Richard Black, defending, said Jones had anxiety and depression.

Previously she had arrested a man, who she knew, for domestic violence and during the hour-long journey from Dolgellau to custody at Caernarfon she was subjected to abuse and threats.

This had a "massive" effect on her, Mr Black said.

"She had already been suffering with cutbacks and lack of officers," he said.

"This seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back."

District judge Gwyn Jones said: "It's clear to me you consumed a copious and excessive amount of alcohol."

The defendant must do 160 hours unpaid work and pay £300 compensation to Mr Reeve and £340 costs.

North Wales Police said disciplinary proceedings would follow.