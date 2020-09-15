Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A55

A teenage scooter rider has died after a crash involving a car.

The 17-year-old has been named as Ethan Ross from St Asaph in Denbighshire.

Ethan died in hospital on Monday after suffering serious injuries in a crash involving a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 at St Asaph on Saturday.

Sgt Raymond Williams of North Wales Police said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Ethan's family and friends at this difficult time."