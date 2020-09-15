Body of man pulled from Llansteffan estuary
- 15 September 2020
A body has been found in a river estuary following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.
Emergency services said they had recovered the body of a man at Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire.
A search and rescue operation is ongoing for others who may be in the water, though Dyfed-Powys Police said it was "not clear" if anyone else had entered the estuary.
Police are appealing for information from any witnesses.
THREAD ⬇️— Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) September 15, 2020
INCIDENT | There is a large emergency services presence at Llansteffan estuary this morning, responding to reports of someone in difficulty in the water.
Sadly, the body of a man has been recovered. pic.twitter.com/AeFA6EzZuU
