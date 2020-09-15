Image copyright Google Image caption Rescuers recovered a body on Tuesday morning in the River Towy estuary

A body has been found in a river estuary following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.

Emergency services said they had recovered the body of a man at Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing for others who may be in the water, though Dyfed-Powys Police said it was "not clear" if anyone else had entered the estuary.

Police are appealing for information from any witnesses.