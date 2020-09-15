Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption The "red route" runs from Northop through to the border with England

Plans for a new road in north Wales should be scrapped over environmental concerns, campaigners have said.

The Welsh Government scheme for the A55 in Flintshire includes a new eight-mile (13km) stretch of dual carriageway and other improvements and modifications.

Campaigners claim the road would be built through ancient woodland and contribute to climate change.

The Welsh Government said the scheme included improvements to public transport infrastructure.

Detailed planning and construction of the so-called "red route" is due to start in 2023.

It also includes upgrades to the A548 over Flintshire Bridge between Connah's Quay and the Wirral and a new link to the A55 at Northop.

Hundreds of campaigners have previously signed a petition opposing the scheme, which they say goes against the Welsh Government's commitment to achieving "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.

Led by the Wildlife Trust, 15 groups have now joined with local residents and politicians to oppose the plans.

They have criticised the public consultation and claim costs have "spiralled" to more than £300m.

"This proposal involves the building of an entirely new dual carriageway across a rural greenbelt, irreparably damaging precious habitats, including an ancient woodland local wildlife site, home to bats, barn owls, badgers and other wildlife," said Adrian Lloyd Jones, of the North Wales Wildlife Trust.

"It is staggering that, as we face a climate and biodiversity crisis, the Welsh Government is still proposing a road scheme like this, especially when less environmentally damaging options for improving local transport have not even been considered."

A Welsh Government spokesman added: "We are continuing with the development of the Flintshire corridor improvement and are investigating options for a crawler lane on the A55 near Halkyn and considering modifications to junctions in the Ewloe area.

"This project must be seen as part of the wider work to improve the transport infrastructure across North Wales, which includes investment in a North Wales Metro scheme."