Image caption The dog's owner has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control

A police officer has been bitten by a dog while speaking to its owner about the same animal biting a postal worker.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the officer was at a house in Tregaron, Ceredigion, when the dog ran towards him and bit his leg.

He was treated in hospital for injuries that were not serious but was currently unable to return to duty, it added.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

He has been released while inquiries continue.

Sgt Adam Hodgkinson said: "We had received a report from the postal service that a dog at the address had bitten a member of staff, so we sent an officer to issue words of advice to the owner.

"However, a dog, which we believe was a pit bull or Staffy breed, ran at him and bit him above the knee."

The force said it had been unable to find the dog.