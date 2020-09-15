Image copyright Getty Images

The rate of unemployment in Wales in May to July rose slightly compared with February to April to 3.1%.

Compared with the same time last year there were 22,000 fewer jobs, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The UK unemployment rate of 4.1% is the highest for two years.

After Northern Ireland, Wales had the second highest rate of economic inactivity at 22.9%, up 0.6 percentage points on last year.

These are people of working age not looking for work because they are full-time carers or students, they are on long-term sick, or they have taken early retirement.

Across the UK, those aged between 16 and 24 saw the biggest drop in employment compared with other age groups.

The figures do not include the millions of people who are furloughed, those on zero-hours contracts but not getting shifts, or people on temporary unpaid leave from a job, as they still count as employed.

In June, 316,500 employees in Wales were paid 80% of their salaries under the UK government's furlough scheme, figures from the Treasury showed.

Some 695,000 UK workers have disappeared from the payrolls of British companies since March, when the coronavirus lockdown began.