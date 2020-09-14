Image copyright David Hepburn Image caption Dr David Hepburn was one of the first NHS doctors to become ill with Covid-19

New rules to curb a rise in the number of coronavirus cases could be "shutting the door after the horse has bolted", an intensive care doctor has warned.

David Hepburn, from the Royal Gwent Hospital, was one of the first NHS doctors to become ill with Covid-19.

Speaking to Radio Wales Breakfast, he said he fears a second wave has already started and could last six months.

It comes as the BMA warned that doctors' greatest fear is a "very likely" second wave.

Dr Hepburn said there was "definitely a sense that things are ramping up again", likening it to the situation in February "before we started to get active cases in March".

"It is worth emphasising there are patients in hospital in south Wales with Covid and it is only a matter of time before we start getting patients sick enough to end up with us [in intensive care]," he told Oliver Hides.

His warning comes after people in Newport were warned to look out for symptoms after a number of cases were linked to pubs and clubs in the city.

Image caption Public Health Wales has named a number of pubs and bars in Newport where cases have been confirmed

"Modelling always showed a double peak or a triple peak distribution," he continued.

"There is still time if people obey the rules, wear masks and try to stay apart. We know that being outdoors is much better than being indoors, so if we have to meet up with someone you are much better doing it outdoors.

"We can turn it around, but I have a terrible feeling now we are shutting the door after the horse has bolted, and this increased activity at the minute is going to translate into another big wave for us in critical care in the next four to six weeks, which would be a shame."

Dr Hepburn said if it was the start of a second wave it could last longer than the first wave because it is before the winter months when cases are expected to rise as people move indoors.

'Big problem'

"It was fairly acute last time - it was all over by May, June last time," he explained.

"But if we see a big surge in hospital admissions this time, it could last for six months which would be a big problem."

The British Medical Association (BMA) has reported 86% of doctors and medical students who responded to a survey said a second peak was likely or very likely in the next six months.

It said the confusing messages on public health measures, lack of monitoring and adherence to infection control measures in public settings, and failure of the test and trace system - including poor access to testing sites, are the main risks of causing a second peak.

Dr David Bailey, BMA Cymru Wales council chairman, said: "The survey results expose the greatest fears of doctors in Wales - fears borne out of their everyday experiences of treating patients with Covid-19 and witnessing the dramatic impact of the virus on the NHS.

"As a profession, and I'm sure as a nation, we do not wish to return to the scenes we saw earlier in the year, where hospitals were full with Covid-19 patients, many people dying every day."