Teenage scooter rider airlifted after crash on A55 at St Asaph
- 13 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old scooter rider has suffered life-threatening injuries after being in collision with car.
The incident involving a Vauxhall Astra happened on the A55 at St Asaph, Denbighshire, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
He was initially taken to nearby Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan.
But he was then airlifted to a specialist trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
North Wales Police appealed for witnesses or motorists with dash cam footage to get in touch.