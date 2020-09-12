Walker dies after 'significant fall' on Snowdon
A walker has died after falling a "significant distance" on Snowdon.
Police had received several reports that a walker had fallen at the Pyg Track on Wednesday.
The coastguard helicopter and the Llanberis and Aberglaslyn mountain rescue teams carried out a search at Pant y Lluwchfa and later found a body.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue said they "would like to pass on their sincere condolences to the family of our fellow hill walker".