Image caption "Rest in perfect peace our beautiful Tiger Bay jazz diva - we love you now and always" read a tribute on the Black History Month Wales page

Singer and black history campaigner Patti Flynn has died aged 88.

Ms Flynn, who was a contemporary of Shirley Bassey, was born in what was then known as Tiger Bay in the docks area of Cardiff.

The Butetown singer ran a successful 26-year campaign for a memorial to black and ethnic minority soldiers who died in conflict after losing her father and brothers in World War Two.

In 2019, she joined 200 people at the unveiling of the memorial in Cardiff.

Image caption Patti Flynn was a contemporary of Dame Shirley Bassey, having also grown up in the Tiger Bay docks area of Cardiff

A tribute on the Black History Month Wales page said Ms Flynn "fought for the recognition of the contributions of black servicemen and women".

"It is with a heart full of sorrow and sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of our beautiful Black History Month patron Patti Flynn," it said.

"Anyone who knows Patti must know how she championed Black history in Wales, how she fought for the recognition of Black history.

"Rest in perfect peace our beautiful Tiger Bay jazz diva - we love you now and always."