The leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) council is "furious" over restrictions to Covid-19 testing capacity as the area struggles to avoid a local lockdown.

Andrew Morgan tweeted on Friday evening that a "huge effort" was underway to "make sure there are tests available".

He said he was furious the national testing had restricted the tests to 60.

The Welsh Government said it has intervened to increase testing capacity.

A spokesperson said there would be sufficient tests for residents on Saturday and Sunday.

"Testing arrangements have also rapidly been put in place in the area by the health board working in partnership with the council and the Welsh Ambulance Trust," said the spokesperson.

"We are taking urgent steps to switch testing facilities to Welsh laboratories to increase capacity."

The UK government has also been asked for comment.

It comes as people across England told BBC News they were struggling to access coronavirus tests and being offered tests miles from their home.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales on Friday showed more than 3,000 testing episodes - the start of a six-week period when people have samples taken - began in RCT over the past week, nearly 800 of these on the most recent day.

A temporary mobile testing facility has been set up, for RCT residents only, in Clydach Vale.

Following a local lockdown imposed in Caerphilly, council leaders were told this week they had just days to "get on top of" rising infections in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The county has seen its rate rise to 32.7 cases per 100,000 over the last week.

Visits to RCT care homes have already been stopped, while six supermarkets have been given improvement orders after check-up visits by officials.

There have been warnings over social distancing due to small clusters around Porth, Penygraig and Tonypandy.

Residents, businesses and communities are being urged to follow the necessary rules to limit a surging number of Covid cases.

Health officials have found the age category of 20 to 39 is where the overwhelming number of cases are, which has led to some blaming gatherings of young people for the spike in cases.

But young people have said it is unfair to blame them for the increase.

Student Robbie Edwards, 20, said: "I'm concerned as anybody would be.

"I have followed the rules, I've tried to keep my distance whenever I go to shops, I always wear my mask, keep my distance between customers.

"I don't think it's that fair to blame students to be honest."

Student Jordanna Pewtner said: "We're allowed to [socialise] now, we've been told we can.

"I'm quite sensible. I don't go out and meet new people, I'm still cautious and wouldn't want to carry it to someone."