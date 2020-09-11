Image caption Properties in Bethesda Street in Amlwch were evacuated while the grenade was removed

A hand grenade was found in a garden wall as developers refurbished a house.

Residents in Bethesda Street, Amlwch, Anglesey, were ordered from their homes and told to stay at least 650ft (200m) away after the discovery.

Llinos Williams, whose house shares the garden wall, said: "The whole street was moved out, including some people who are elderly".

A bomb disposal team removed the grenade and people were let back home at 17:00 BST, North Wales Police said.