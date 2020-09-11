Image copyright Orangebox Image caption The cuts affect office workers and production staff at the site in the south Wales valleys

A total of 58 jobs are set to be cut at an office furniture firm in Rhondda Cynon Taff after sales fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

Orangebox opened its headquarters and factory in Nantgarw in 2014.

The firm, which employs about 250 people in south Wales, said it was offering voluntary redundancies in the hope of avoiding compulsory lay-offs.

Managing Director Mino Vernaschi said they had to make difficult decisions to ensure the future of the business.

"We are confident that that there is a strong future ahead and will continue to invest in innovative products to achieve our future growth plans," she said.

The firm, which also has bases in Hengoed and Huddersfield, exports furniture to countries across the world.