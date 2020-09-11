Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mr Williams' family said he had lived life to the full

A van driver who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Port Talbot has been described as a "top father".

Darren Williams died following the collision on the A4241 at just after 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

His family said the 49-year-old from Port Talbot was a "hero" and an "absolutely top father and husband" who was "loved and cherished".

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash at the junction of Afan Way and Victoria Road.

In a statement, Mr Williams' family said he had "lived life to the full and was proud of his accomplishments".

South Wales Police is appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash to call 101.